Mario Kart Tour to drive off into the sunset

Nintendo is hanging up its mobile racing game, Mario Kart Tour.

The app will drive off into the sunset on Sept. 29 at 11 p.m. PT, the company announced.

The game, which launched in 2019, is one of the last Nintendo mobile games still available, IGN reported.

“We sincerely thank the many players who have loved and supported the game since service began so long ago,” Nintendo told fans. “Thank you for playing Mario Kart Tour.”

With the end of Mario Kart Tour comes the end of ruby sales. While they’re not available for purchase, the in-game currency will still be able to be spent in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop and Coin Rush until the game goes dark.

Nintendo also stopped automatic subscription renewals and new subscriptions to the game’s Gold Pass. If a player had a Gold Pass before the July 7 update, the pass will remain active until the end of the game’s life in September. Players without the Gold Pass will have access to the benefits starting with the Vacation Tour event on Aug. 4 and continuing through the end of the game’s run.

Once the game comes to the end of service, unlike some mobile games, Nintendo will not offer an offline version of Mario Kart Tour.

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