Woman accused of attacking man during road rage incident in Penn Hills, resisting arrest

PENN HILLS, Pa. — An alleged road rage incident in Penn Hills ended with a woman in handcuffs.

Channel 11 heard from the man who says it all started when she sideswiped his car.

Penn Hills police officers arrested 28-year-old Teona Potter.

Nick Conley says he was driving Thursday afternoon when a woman tried to pass him. He says she got into the next lane for oncoming traffic, then sideswiped his vehicle.

“I start to get out, thinking we’re exchanging insurance information and she begins to go berserk,” victim Nick Conley said.

The arrest report says Potter pulled over in front of Conly before getting out of her Jeep. A shouting match then broke out.

Conley says the situation escalated when the woman pushed his driver’s side door.

911 dispatch told responding officers that Potter even tried to rip off the driver’s side mirror.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Potter shove Conley to the ground with the car door. He was bleeding on his arm and his leg.

They say once officers separated the two, Potter refused to obey commands and stayed in the middle of the road and holding up traffic

Officers say when they tried to arrest Potter, she resisted by knocking the handcuffs away and trying to bite an officer’s hands.

She faces several charges, including assault, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

Potter’s next court hearing is set for July 20.

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