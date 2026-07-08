Man accused of trying to meet up with child when confronted by ‘Predator Poachers’ in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man is facing charges after an online predator hunting group in Fayette County confronted him while he was trying to meet up with what he thought was a child.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, Robert Wayne Jordan, 47, allegedly tried to meet up with what he believed was a 12-year-old and their mother at a home on Craig Street in Uniontown to engage in sexual activity.

When Jordan arrived, there was no child at the home, but instead, he was confronted by members of the online group Predator Poachers.

The DA’s office said members of the group were renting the home and using decoys to communicate with Jordan. The group then provided investigators with evidence, including surveillance video and text records.

Jordan is being held without bail at the Fayette County Jail.

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