Person hit by vehicle in Beaver County, road closure in place

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A person was hit by a vehicle in Beaver County on Tuesday.

Beaver County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that the crash happened on the 2600 block of Brodhead Road in Aliquippa at around 10:03 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation, officials said. Channel 11 has reached out to troopers to learn the victim’s condition and has not heard back at this time.

A portion of Brodhead Road is closed in both directions near the crash scene.

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