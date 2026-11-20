Michael Jackson’s older brother, Marlon Jackson, has shared that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Jackson shared the news on “The Farah Shammas Podcast,” when Shammas asked how he stays healthy at the age of 69.

“I’ma break some news to you that you don’t know and tell people right now: God has me. He already he told me he has me. I’ve had cancer for four years,” Jackson said.

He has had his prostate removed and has undergone radiation therapy, Variety reported.

Jackson said he walks several times a week, hasn’t eaten beef or pork for 50 years and has done away with sugar since his diagnosis.

He still performs with the Jacksons despite his illness, Rolling Stone reported

He was the second-youngest member of the Jackson 5; Michael Jackson was the youngest. Marlon Jackson was the sixth born of 10 children. His twin brother Brandon died shortly after birth.

The Jackson 5 consisted of Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

Michael Jackson died in 2009. Their brother Tito died in 2024, according to Rolling Stone.

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