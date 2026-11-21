PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2026 season continues Friday with some great high school football matchups in Western Pennsylvania.
Here are the games we are covering Friday on Skylights.
- Upper St. Clair 14 vs. Penn-Trafford 17
- North Hills 7 vs. Pine-Richland 42
- Hopewell vs. Propel Braddock Hills
You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:
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