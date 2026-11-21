PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2026 season continues Friday with some great high school football matchups in Western Pennsylvania.

Here are the games we are covering Friday on Skylights.

Upper St. Clair 14 vs. Penn-Trafford 17

North Hills 7 vs. Pine-Richland 42

Hopewell vs. Propel Braddock Hills

You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:

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