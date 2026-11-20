PITTSBURGH — Families across Allegheny County are entering another holiday season without loved ones who were lost to violence. For many of those families, the end of December will mark another year without closure or an arrest in their loved one’s death.

In our investigative series Getting Away with Murder, 11 Investigates gathered five years of homicide data, mapped both solved and unsolved cases, and exposed communities where half or even the majority of the homicides are unsolved.

If you’d like to see the statistics in your neighborhood, you can find maps for cases investigated by Allegheny County Police here.

You can find maps for cases investigated by Pittsburgh Police here.

For youth football coach Quaylyn Carter, 44, watching the clock is part of the job. He coaches the Gateway Gators and knows games can be lost in the final seconds.

But in life, you never know how much time you have left with a parent, a sibling or even a child.

That painful reality hit Carter’s family last November when his son Quaylyn Carter Jr., 21, was shot and killed.

“Shouldn’t nobody have to see their child in a casket,” Carter said.

He remembers the phone call that shattered his world and instantly changed his life.

“One day you get that phone call, detectives calling you, telling you that, ‘Hey, we found your son shot and killed,’” he said. “Ooh, the gut punch.”

Quaylyn Jr. was found inside his car outside an apartment building on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg on the morning of November 4, 2025. Investigators believe he had been shot the day before.

“My baby was there for 24 hours,” Carter said. “Didn’t nobody see him.”

His son dreamed of pursuing HVAC training and one day owning his own farm. Those dreams were buried with him.

“I think that hurts me the most, that he’ll never get a chance to live out his dream and his purpose,” Carter said.

More than a year later, there have been no arrests in the case. Police say the investigation remains active.

“We’re a year in. I still know the same exact thing as I knew last year,” Carter said. “I know in reality there’s a strong possibility that they may not find my son’s killer.”

In Wilkinsburg, where Quaylyn Jr. was killed, 46 percent of the homicides between 2021 and 2025 are unsolved.

Carter Jr.’s family is far from alone.

An 11 Investigates analysis, published in February, found nearly 200 homicide cases over a 5-year window that remain unsolved. The analysis included every homicide that occurred in Allegheny County from 2021 through 2025. Police solved a handful of those cases in 2026, but the majority remain open.

The analysis looked at 531 homicides and the communities where they occurred. 11 Investigates found communities with more open cases than closed ones, including some where more than 70 percent of the homicides were unsolved.

“When you see those high numbers like that of unsolved, that means there’s a disconnect,” said Lee Davis, director of violence prevention for Greater Valley Community Services.

Davis has worked on the front lines of violence prevention for decades. He’s also lost friends and close family to gun violence, including his own brother.

“I’ve been to over probably 200 funerals and that’s when I stopped counting,” he said.

Davis believes part of the challenge is a disconnect and lack of trust between police and certain communities in the county, including the very real concern that witnesses are not safe if they come forward.

A lack of witness cooperation is one of the common challenges detectives face in solving and closing cases.

For families like Quaylyn Carter Jr.’s, the more time that passes, the harder it is to stay hopeful.

“We would encourage anyone who may have information related to this case to contact our tip line, 1-833-ALL-TIPS,” county police said in a statement. “Even the smallest detail could prove valuable to investigators.”

For Carter, while he prays for an arrest, he admits he has begun to accept the fact that he may never see someone held accountable for his son’s death.

“Q is not going to get justice. But there’s a part of you at the same time… even if they do find them, it’s still not gonna bring my son back,” he said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group