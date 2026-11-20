The Hopewell Area School District football coach has been suspended just hours before the team is set to take the field for a WPIAL playoff game.

Head coach Matt Mottes will not join the team on the sidelines during their game against Propel Braddock Hills Friday night.

The school district said the suspension follows an altercation between Mottes, the student team manager and a parent that happened during the team dinner Thursday night.

The assistant coaching staff has been placed in charge of the team.

“We have full confidence in their ability to support our student-athletes,” a spokesperson for the district said.

The Hopewell Vikings are 11-1 this season. Propel Braddock Hills was the only team to beat the Vikings this year.

Click here for Sklylight’s coverage of the Hopewell High School Football team.

Mottes is also a chairman for the Aliquippa Water Authority.

Channel 11 reached out to Mottes, but he said he cannot comment on the situation at this time.

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