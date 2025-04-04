Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail welcome third child

Actress Michelle Williams and director Thomas Kail have welcomed their third child together.

The baby was born via surrogate six weeks ago.

Williams and Kail have two previous children, a son, Hart 4, and another baby, whose name and gender have not been released, born in 2022. She also had a daughter, Matilda, 18, with Heath Ledger.

The couple met while working on the miniseries “Fosse/Verdon” in 2018. She portrayed dancer/actress Gwen Verdon opposite Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse. He directed five of the series’ episodes and was a developer on the project. They were married in 2020.

©2024 Cox Media Group