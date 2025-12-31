Micky Dolenz pays tribute to 2 Monkees bandmates who shared same birthday

The Monkees were formed 60 years ago, but Micky Dolenz still has something to say.

The lead singer and drummer of the made-for-television band turned pop sensation paid tribute on Instagram to two of his late bandmates -- singer Davy Jones and guitarist Mike Nesmith -- who were both born on Dec. 30.

Jones, who died on Feb. 29, 2012, was born on Dec. 30, 1945, and would have been 80 this year. Nesmith, who passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, was born on Dec. 30, 1942, and would have been 83.

The fourth member of the group, Peter Tork, was not born in December. He was born on Feb. 13, 1942, and died on Feb. 21, 2019.

Dolenz, 80, posted a black-and-white photograph of Jones singing while Nesmith played an acoustic guitar during a studio session.

“Yes, they really did share the same birthday,” Dolenz wrote. “One of those little twists of fate that still makes me smile.

“I think about Davy’s joy, his heart, and the way he lit up a room. I think about Nez’s brilliance, his curiosity, and how far ahead of the curve he always was. Different spirits, different paths, but both absolutely essential to the magic we made together.”

“The Monkees” was a sitcom that premiered in 1966 -- although there was an unaired pilot made in 1965. The show portrayed “the misadventures of a struggling rock group” according to IMDb.com, and ran for 59 episodes.

The show, which tried to capitalize on the madcap energy of The Beatles’ film, “A Hard Day’s Night,” quickly turned Dolenz and his bandmates into stars.

They would churn out hits such as “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m A Believer,” “Daydream Believer” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday.”

That helped the group shed its “manufactured band” label, which particularly irked Nesmith and Tork, who were accomplished musicians.

Dolenz ended his tribute on a positive note.

“So today isn’t about looking back with sadness. It’s about gratitude, laughter, and the music and memories that are still very much alive,” he wrote. “I’ll be raising a glass and celebrating two friends who helped shape my life in ways I’m thankful for every single day.”

