Dr. Dre, Beyoncé added to Forbes’ celebrity billionaires list

Legendary rapper Dr. Dre and pop star Beyoncé are the two newest entertainers to make Forbes magazine’s 2026 World’s Billionaires list.

They join tennis icon Roger Federer and film director James Cameron, the magazine noted in its list of 22 celebrity billionaires.

According to Forbes’ announcement, Dr. Dre and Beyoncé joined “an elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold.” Nearly half of that list has been added over the past three years, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna, Variety reported. Jay-Z is also a member of that group.

Dr. Dre, 61, who claimed in May 2014 that he was a billionaire after he and Jimmy Iovine sold their Beats by Dre business to Apple for $3 billion, was officially added to the magazine’s list this year, Variety reported.

Introducing the 2026 #ForbesBillionaires List: Another year, another set of records. https://t.co/EQLH8XZDNg (Illustration: Neil Jamieson for Forbes) pic.twitter.com/3FLd6VYQpm — Forbes (@Forbes) March 10, 2026

Forbes reported his net worth at $1 billion and ranked him No. 22 among entertainers.

Beyoncé, 44, who also has a net worth of 1 billion according to Forbes, was ranked one notch ahead of Dr. Dre. She attained most of her wealth through her solo performances and as a member of Destiny’s Child.

Cameron, 71, who has directed “Titanic,” “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is worth $1.1 billion and was ranked No. 19 by Forbes.

Federer, 44, has a net worth of $1.3 billion, the magazine reported. The 20-time men’s Grand Slam singles champion was ranked No. 18 by Forbes.

Sitting at No. 1, with a net worth of $7.1 billion, is film director Steven Spielberg, Forbes reported.

Forbes’ overall list of billionaires, which covers all genres, is topped by Elon Musk. With a net worth of approximately $829 billion, the SpaceX creator topped the magazine’s list for the second consecutive year, Variety reported.

Larry Page, cofounder of Google, is at No. 2 overall with a net worth of $257 billion; his co-founder, Sergey Brin is at No. 3 ($237 billion), according to the magazine.

President Donald Trump’s fortune is estimated at $6.5 billion, Variety reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group