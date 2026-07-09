Museum honors late artist by covering its floor in 800 pounds of peanut butter

ROTTERDAM — Choosy museums choose -- peanut butter.

According to The Associated Press, more than 800 pounds of peanut butter, which is enough to prepare approximately 15,000 sandwiches, were spread across the floor of a museum in the Netherlands to pay tribute to the late Dutch artist Wim T. Schippers.

Schippers, who was also an actor and comedian, died on June 10 at the age of 83.

The work was unveiled on Thursday at the Depot offshoot of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, where it will be displayed for two months.

It was assumed that the peanut butter on the floor was creamy, and not chunky.

Workers took to the floor beginning July 2 with buckets of peanut butter and plastering tools, the museum said on its website.

It took 40 buckets of peanut butter to cover a 270-foot hexagon, the AP. The depth was 2 centimeters.

“It was a lot of work,” Leon Duenk, one of the two men who installed the artwork, told the news organization.

A museum in the Netherlands is reopening a giant peanut butter floor installation on Friday made with more than 360 kilograms of peanut butter - enough to make around 15,000 peanut butter sandwiches - as a tribute to late Dutch conceptual artist Wim T. Schippers. pic.twitter.com/wXeIo0WiqJ — The New Region (@thenewregion) July 9, 2026

Schippers first created the Pindakaasvloer, or peanut butter floor, in 1969, the AP reported. He was a beloved non-conformist in the Netherlands, where he also voiced Ernie and Kermit the Frog in the Dutch version of "Sesame Street," and created silly works that challenged conventional ideas about art.

“Isn’t it fantastic that we are all standing here looking at peanut butter?” Schippers told journalists gathered at the Central Museum in Utrecht in 1997, where Pindakaasvloer was on display for the second time.

Schippers created the nutty work as part of a Floor Covering Series, the AP reported. That exhibit also included floors covered with glass shards and salt.

The art installation may not be for everybody. A sign at the museum’s entrance warns visitors with peanut allergies to avoid the exhibit.

According to the museum’s website, the exhibit opened on Thursday and will run through Sept. 6.

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