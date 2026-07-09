2 properties in Downtown Pittsburgh, Strip District moving forward with redevelopment plans

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Corey O’Connor and the Urban Redevelopment Authority announced today that two city-owned properties in Pittsburgh are moving forward with redevelopment plans. These projects are located in Downtown and the Strip District.

The initiatives aim to bring additional investment to local business districts and create vibrancy in the greater Downtown area.

The two properties targeted for redevelopment are the old Office of Municipal Investigations Building at 2608 Penn Avenue in the Strip District and 604 Liberty Avenue in Downtown. These efforts align with the O’Connor Administration’s priority to attract small businesses, residents and visitors to the city. Both projects are scheduled for presentation to the URA Board of Directors this afternoon.

Following a request for proposals in March 2026, the Urban Redevelopment Authority is entering into exclusive negotiations with TAGLYZ LLC to redevelop the 2608 Penn Avenue property. TAGLYZ LLC has proposed a $4.35 million mixed-use project for the site.

The proposed project includes two ground-floor commercial spaces designed to activate small businesses. It also involves the adaptive reuse of the existing building and facade, with the addition of a third story. Ten residential market rate apartments are planned for the top two floors.

TAGLYZ LLC is also potentially considering repurposing parking into a public garden or parklet. The exclusive negotiation period for this project will last for six months. This time will allow TAGLYZ LLC to test site conditions and determine the plan’s feasibility.

Separately, as part of ongoing revitalization efforts Downtown, the Urban Redevelopment Authority is selling 604 Liberty Avenue to MK Liberty Partners. This sale aims to bring a vacant storefront back online and enhance the Liberty business corridor for pedestrians and visitors.

MK Liberty Partners intends to rehabilitate the first-floor commercial space. The company plans to lease this space to a local small business on the busy corner near Heinz Hall, Market Square and other Downtown destinations. The 604 Liberty Avenue renewal project is expected to invest over $480,000. This investment includes $200,000 to purchase the property from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The two economic development projects are being presented to the Urban Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors at their regular meeting on Thursday afternoon. The exclusive negotiation period with TAGLYZ LLC for the 2608 Penn Avenue site is set to continue for six months.

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