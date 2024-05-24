NCAA, country’s 5 largest conferences agree to pay nearly $2.8B to settle antitrust claims

The NCAA along with five conferences voted Thursday to approve a settlement agreement that will allow colleges to pay their athletes directly.

The NCAA and the five conferences agreed to pay around $2.8 billion to settle antitrust claims, according to The Associated Press. This would allow colleges to pay athletes directly starting in the fall semester of 2025.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors and leaders from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 all voted to the settlement’s terms, ESPN reported.





The agreement is over three antitrust cases and the settlement damages would be distributed among current as well as former athletes, according to The Washington Post.

Division I athletes going back to 2016 can receive part of the settlement but they cannot sue the NCAA is any possible antitrust violations and must drop their complaints in the three open antitrust cases, according to ESPN. The three open cases are House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA and Carter v. NCAA.

The damages are expected to be paid in over ten years, ESPN reported.

A federal judge still has to approve the deal, the AP reported.

