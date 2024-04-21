Nelly Korda ties LPGA Tour record with fifth consecutive victory

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Nelly Korda tied an LPGA Tour record on Sunday, winning her fifth consecutive tournament as she took the Chevron Championship by two shots.

Korda, the world’s top-ranked woman golfer, won her second major golf tournament and put her name in the record books with Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only LPGA players to reel off five straight wins, Golfweek reported.

Lopez won five in a row in 1978 and was matched by Sorenstam in 2004-05, ESPN reported.

Korda shot 3-under-par 69 for the third straight round to finish at 13-under 275.

Korda won by two shots over Maja Stark and was three shots ahead of Natalie Coughlin and Brooke Henderson, in the event, held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The 25-year-old from Bradenton, Florida, finished the last seven holes of her third round early Sunday, finishing at 3-under-par 69, according to LPGA.com. She entered the final round tied for second place with Brooke Henderson and one-shot behind 54-hole leader Haeran Ryu.

“That felt like the longest back nine of my entire life,” Korda told NBC Sports. “It was a little bit of a grind on the back nine but happy to get the win. The nerves were setting in. It’s a major.”

Korda won four tournaments during the 2021 season, including her first major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, ESPN reported. At the Summer Olympics later that year in Tokyo, she became the first U.S. women’s golfer to win a gold medal since Margaret Abbott in 2000, according to the sports news outlet.

She struggled with COVID-19 in 2022 and then was diagnosed with a blood clot in her left arm and needed surgery, ESPN reported. In 2023, Korda went winless for the first time in three years after battling a lower back injury.

On Sunday, Korda grabbed the lead in the final round with a birdie at No. 3 and added another birdie at the fourth hole, according to SBNation.com.

Korda slumped on the back nine with bogeys at the 11th and 15th holes. She avoided disaster at No. 15 after her drive splashed into water on the left side of the fairway, but she made the bogey to maintain her lead.

“I was definitely starting to feel it on the back nine, just the nerves setting in,” Korda told reporters.

Korda missed a birdie attempt at No. 17 and drained a putt at the 18th hole to seal her record-tying victory.

“I can finally breathe now and just enjoy the moment,” Korda told NBC Sports. “I was definitely really nervous.

“I feel sick to my stomach.”

