Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ dominates box office

Streaming giant Netflix has conquered the big screen.

The uber-popular animated musical that had been released to Netflix’s streaming platform was the top movie at the box office over the weekend, Bloomberg reported.

It is estimated to have earned between $18 million and $20 million on Saturday and Sunday. It was the first box office win for Netflix, according to Deadline.

The gross earnings haven’t been officially announced for it, but the animated film appeared to have beaten “Weapons,” which had been expected to be No. 1 with $15.6 million in its third weekend of release, Variety reported.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is playing on more than 1,700 screens and follows a K-pop girl band battling demons with their music.

It was initially released on Netflix about two months ago and is the second most-watched film ever on the service. It also as three songs from its soundtrack in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, Variety reported.

“KPop Demon Hunters” was produced in a partnership between Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, according to Deadline.

