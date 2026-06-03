‘Blatant theft’: Customers push back on Peoples Gas’ 2nd proposed rate increase since 2024

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Peoples Natural Gas customers spoke out against a proposed rate increase, the second in about two years.

The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission is holding public hearings before it makes a final decision.

The agency says the average bill for a residential customer would increase by about 13%, so a customer who previously paid around $122 per month would see their bill increase by about $16 per month.

There are approximately 700,000 Peoples customers across southwestern Pennsylvania

Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta is at the meeting that began moments ago. She has the response from Peoples Gas and the backlash from customers.

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