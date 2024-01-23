Trending

Oscar nominations announced: Will it be ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer?’

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Oscar announcements FILE PHOTOS: The Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning.

The Oscar nominations are out and it is once again expected to be a “Barbenheimer” battle.

The nominations are being announced Tuesday morning by hosts Zazie Betz and Jack Quaid. Betz is known for her roles in “The Joker,” “Atlanta” and “Deadpool 2″ while Quaid is the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, and is known for his roles in “Oppenheimer,” “The Hunger Games” series and “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

The Oscars will be awarded on March 12 with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the second year in a row and fourth time overall, The Associated Press reported.

Here are the nominees:





