Piston Peak National Park: Disney shares more details for new Cars land at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has pulled back the curtain, sharing new details about the big changes coming for Magic Kingdom in central Florida.

The company published updated images of the area of Frontierland that will be called Piston Peak National Park.

Welcome to the Wheelderness 🛞 Take a look at Piston Peak National Park coming to Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld, inspired by the history and iconic sights of the American Frontier! 🛻 https://t.co/O6Ib2LVqKe pic.twitter.com/wSOQr8A6O5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 3, 2025

Taking some creative licensing from the phrase used on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’s script, with the new area being billed as “the wildest racer in the ‘wheelderness.”

Piston Peak National Park is replacing Tom Sawyer Island and will sit between Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster and The Haunted Mansion.

“Inside Piston Peak, guests will be able to see and explore the visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, trails and more all set within the Disney and Pixar ‘Cars’ universe. To make sure these buildings fit naturally within the surrounding majestic landscapes, Imagineers are using a style of architecture called “Parkitecture,” which was developed by the National Park Service to create structures that harmonize with the natural environment," Disney wrote on its official blog.

The company assured visitors that trees “will provide a natural barrier between the off-road rally and other parts of Frontierland and Liberty Square.”

The water that separates part of Frontierland from the current island will remain in the new concept. There will also be walking trails that snake around the portion of the park, keeping some of the Tom Sawyer exploration feel, CNET explained.

The project was announced during the D23 convention in 2024, IGN reported, with the main draw - a rally race through mountains.

A preview of the new rally race was shared at SXSW 2025 and on social media.

Construction will begin this summer, meaning that two attractions will have to close before building can start.

Visitors on the Liberty Square Riverboat, or the “Liberty Belle,” will have their last chance to experience the steam-powered paddlewheel on July 6. Visitors to Tom Sawyer Island also have until July 6 to experience that attraction.

