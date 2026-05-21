Crash shuts down stretch of Kennywood Boulevard

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A crash has shut down part of Kennywood Boulevard.

West Mifflin police say both lanes of the boulevard are closed between Glenn Street in West Mifflin and Mifflin Street in Whitaker.

Video provided to Channel 11 shows a car with heavy damage after it apparently crashed into a barrier.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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