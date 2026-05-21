Deadly crash under investigation in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Cranberry Township.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Route 228 and I-79.

No further details were immediately available.

Our crew saw multiple state police vehicles on the ramp from Route 228 to I-79, near the Lemieux Sports Complex.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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