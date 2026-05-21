Fire burns through roof of Beaver County home; 3 firefighters hurt

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Beaver County.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 400 block of Harmony Avenue in Rochester at 9:15 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer saw smoke billowing from the roof, where a large hole had opened up.

The Rochester fire chief tells us that three firefighters were injured while responding. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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