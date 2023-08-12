Police say victim’s younger brother is responsible for his murder; charges dropped against 2 others

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say they are working on locating a victim’s younger brother who they believe is involved in his murder around 10:30 p.m. on July 17. in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, Gwinnett County police in an update said that murder and aggravated assault warrants against Tristyn Mays, 17, and Nyzerrius Carter, 19, have been dropped in relation to the murder of Haaris Baysassie, 21, last month. However, police say Mays is still facing warrants for tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Carter is still facing tampering with evidence charges.

Police say Haaris Baysassie’s younger brother, Yousaf Baysassie, 17, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is not yet in custody because officers cannot locate him.

Haaris Baysassie was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an Applebee’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts on Stone Mountain Highway in Gwinnett County in July, according to WSB-TV.

Carter and Mays were arrested days after and were charged with his murder, the news outlet reported.

Some of the bullets were reportedly from the victim’s gun and hit one of the other men’s cars, police say, according to WSB-TV. The bullets were found after the car was taken to a body shop for repairs.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and how investigators came to the conclusion that Harris Baysassie’s brother was involved.