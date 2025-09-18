Police search home near where D4vd’s Tesla was abandoned

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have searched a home in connection with the death of a teen whose body was found in the front truck of a Tesla owned by D4vd.

Police are investigating the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been reported missing in 2024, NBC News reported.

A search warrant was executed for a home in the Hollywood Hills. ABC News reported D4vd had been staying at the residence, but does not own it. KABC also reported that D4vd had lived in the home.

TMZ reported the home was rented by the rapper’s manager at Interscope, Josh Marshall.

The gossip site said a computer and other items were taken from the home.

The home is near where the Tesla was found abandoned, NBC News reported.

Her body was found in D4vd’s Tesla after it was abandoned and eventually taken to an impound lot. Workers at the impound alerted police to a foul odor coming from it on Sept. 8.

How and why Rivas was in the front trunk have not been determined, investigators told ABC News. Her cause of death has also not been released.

A representative for the rapper, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, said last week that he was informed of the situation and is cooperating with law enforcement.

No arrests have been made.

