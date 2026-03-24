Quadruple amputee, pro cornhole player accused of murder

A Maryland man, a quadruple amputee who became a professional cornhole player, is accused of fatally shooting a man on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton James Webber, 27, of La Plata, was arrested in Albemarle County, Virginia. He was arraigned in the District Court of Maryland for Charles County after he was located in Charlottesville, WTTG reported.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the television.

A professional cornhole player who's also a quadruple amputee is facing murder charges in Maryland. Dayton James Webber, 27, was behind the wheel of a car when he shot and killed his front-seat passenger, authorities say. https://t.co/dnqhDWAUIb — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) March 23, 2026

According to the sheriff’s office, Webber is accused of shooting Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf, on Sunday after the two got into an argument.

Police in La Plata were alerted by two people Sunday night who said they were passengers in the backseat of a vehicle driven by Webber and saw him allegedly shoot Wells, The Athletic reported.

Webber stopped his vehicle and asked the passengers to help pull Wells out of the car,compete but they refused and left the scene, the website reported.

Webber then allegedly left the scene with Wells still in the vehicle.

Two hours later, a resident of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, called 911 to report a body that was discovered in a yard, the sheriff’s office said. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene and a warrant was issued for Webber’s arrest.

Authorities located Webber’s vehicle in Charlottesville and discovered that the suspect was at a local hospital receiving treatment, WRC reported. He was arrested after being released from the hospital, according to the television station.

It was unclear how Webber was able to drive his vehicle or fire a weapon, WTTG reported.

“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone,” Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, according to the television station.

Videos posted to social media appear to show Webber firing rifles and 9mm handguns, WTTG reported.

Webber became a professional cornhole player in 2021 and has competed in the American Cornhole League, WTOP reported.

The league said in a statement that it was aware of the charges, adding that officials were sending thoughts to people impacted by the shooting.

NEW: Quadruple amputee professional cornhole player accused of murdering someone before driving off in his Tesla.



Dayton Webber, 27, who has no arms & legs and was featured on ESPN, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument.



"Police say Webber… pic.twitter.com/5J1UNoQccB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026

Webber said he was diagnosed with Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterial infection that affected his arms and legs, when he was 10 months old, The Athletic reported.

In a 2023 essay he wrote for the “Today” show, Webber said doctors gave him a 3% percent chance of survival.

Webber became the first quadruple amputee to compete in the American Cornhole League and was named Maryland’s top player in 2020, according to The Athletic.

He was also featured in an ESPN special, “The World Won’t Wait,” in August 2023.

“I’m thankful for the Lord and giving those surgeons the power that He did that day to make such a miracle happen,” Webber told ESPN in an August 2024 interview.

The American Cornhole League has been featured on ESPN since 2016, WTTG reported.

“That’s one of the great things about our sport, how accessible it is, and how we like to say anyone can play, anyone can win, because if you want to put your mind to it, you want to put the time into practice, you can become competitive,” ACL commissioner Stacey Moore told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

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