Person dead after dirt bike collides with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A person is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Saturday, officials say.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue at 5:55 p.m.

A person was riding a dirt bike through the intersection when they were involved in a collision with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit 86-Liberty bus, a PRT spokesperson says.

Pittsburgh medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the person was a male, though his age is not currently known.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

Port Authority Police are leading the investigation.

Channel 11 has multiple crews on scene. Check back here for updates.

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