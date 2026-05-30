Beam deliveries expected to impact traffic on I-79 throughout June

PITTSBURGH — Drivers are urged to plan ahead as construction may impact traffic on a major interstate in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expects beam deliveries and placements on I-79 in June for the Wexford Interchange project.

The exact schedule is still being determined, but PennDOT expects the following restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on various weeknights in June:

Southbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between Mingo Road and the on-ramp to southbound I-79 from Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road on three separate nights.

Additionally, single-lane restrictions are anticipated to occur on northbound I-79 between the off and on-ramps at the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) interchange.

Southbound I-79 will be closed and detoured on three separate nights.

Additionally, northbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the off and on-ramps at the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) interchange.

Northbound I-79 will be closed and detoured on three separate nights.

Additionally, southbound I-79 will have single-lane restrictions.

During closures, drivers should take the following detours:

Southbound I-79

From southbound I-79, take the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) exit

Cross over Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road onto the on-ramp to southbound I-79

End detour

Northbound I-79

From northbound I-79, take the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) exit

Cross over Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road onto the on-ramp to northbound I-79

End detour

Police will be present to control traffic during the closures and detours. Drivers are asked to stay alert and drive cautiously.

PennDOT plans to release more information once the schedule is determined.

This $46.5 million project includes the construction of a full offset single-point urban interchange. Work is expected to wrap up in September 2027. Click here to learn more.

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