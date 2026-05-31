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Man found dead in parking lot may have been run over, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Man found dead in parking lot may have been run over, police say
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Squirrel Hill business early Sunday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the man was found unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot of a business in the 5700 block of Forward Avenue. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Our crew saw police investigating in an auto shop’s lot.

The spokesperson says the injuries he suffered are consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

A woman was taken into custody and is being interviewed at Pittsburgh Police headquarters. The Mobile Crime Unit is processing evidence.

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