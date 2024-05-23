Rapper, singer Sean Kingston’s mother arrested after house raided by SWAT

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston’s house was raided Thursday morning at his Southwest Ranches house in Broward County, Florida.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the raid took place following an investigation in Dania Beach, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office Carey Codd said in a news release obtained by the newspaper that Janice Turner, 61, was arrested during the raid on “numerous fraud and theft charges.” Turner was identified as Kingston’s mother, Rolling Stone reported.

An attorney named Dennis Card, who represents Ver Ver Entertainment, told WTVJ that the raid was in connection to a lawsuit filed by

by the company claiming that Kingston allegedly never paid for items he had purchased.

Ver Ver Entertainment reportedly installed a 232-inch home theater and audio system last December into his house. According to the lawsuit obtained by The Tampa Bay Times, Kingston allegedly made a $30,000 down payment but did not pay the rest.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” Card said, according to WTVJ. “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

Kingston released a brief statement on his Instagram story following the raid, according to WTVJ.

“People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak,” Kingston said.

Kingston’s real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, according to WPLG. He was born in Miami and moved to Jamaica when he was six. He moved back to South Florida for high school.

Kingston is known for his hit single “Beautiful Girls,” which came out in 2007, according to WTVJ. He has also worked with artists including Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.

Kingston was injured in May 2011 when a personal watercraft hit a bridge that connected Palm Island with the MacArthur Causeway, according to the news outlet.

It is not clear if Kingston is facing any charges. He was not home at the time of the raid, WFOR reported.





