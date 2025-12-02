Rapper Toosii commits to play college football at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rapper Toosii has decided to take his talents to a different stage.

The 25-year-old singer, whose 2023 double platinum hit “Favorite Song” reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100, has committed to play college football for Fran Brown at Syracuse University.

Toosii, who was born in Syracuse and whose real name is Nau’Jour Grainger, made the announcement Monday in a social media post.

“For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” he wrote. “God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil.

“To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

COMMITTED 🙏🏽 For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. Thank… pic.twitter.com/WUNyvFV4KV — Toosii (@toosii2x) December 1, 2025

The rapper has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. “Favorite Song” went viral on TikTok before zooming up the Billboard charts. His other popular songs include “Love Hurts” (with Lil Tjay), “Pull Up” (featuring 21 Savage), and “Truth Be Told.”

Toosii is listed as a wide receiver on the recruiting site Rivals. He was a receiver and returned kicks while playing high school football in Rolesville, North Carolina.

The rapper had announced on Aug. 18 that he was going to try to play college football, adding that he was working out at North Carolina State University.

“I’m chasing history,” Toosii wrote in a social media post. “First multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football. Next year I’m gonna be on somebody’s team mark my words!”

MVP Arena in Albany announced early Monday that the “Just a Little Music Festival: Homecoming Edition,” scheduled for Saturday, was called off. The show, featuring Toosii, G Herbo and other rappers, was previously postponed from an original date of Oct. 17.

