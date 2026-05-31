Convenience store gas meter damaged in overnight crash

PITTSBURGH — An overnight crash caused a gas leak in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said first responders were called to the 900 block of Sawmill Run Blvd on Saturday just before midnight for a three-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles involved hit the gas station convenience store, causing extensive damage to the building, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle also hit the building’s gas meter, starting a leak. The gas company has since shut the gas off, but crews will need to return later to fix or replace the meter.

Medics helped two people on scene, one with back pain and another with wrist pain.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

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