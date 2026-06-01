Dryer fire ignites Westmoreland County home

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire caused serious damage to a Westmoreland County home Sunday.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Pittsburgh Street in Derry Township at 8:18 p.m.

The fire reportedly started in a dryer, the supervisor says.

No injuries were reported.

Our crew on scene saw severe charring to the front of the home.

A next-door neighbor tells us that the woman who lives there is a baker and sells her goods in the community. The woman and a dog were able to escape.

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