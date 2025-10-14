R&B soul singer D’Angelo dies at 51

Grammy-winning artist D’Angelo has died at the age of 51.

Baller Alert was first to report his death, saying that the “Untitled (How Does It Feel” singer died after a “private battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Rolling Stone said his family released a statement which read:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, to a pastor father, he learned piano at an early age and then taught himself other instruments following the influences of Marvin Gaye, Prince and others, The Grio reported.

He moved to New York City at the age of 18 after appearing on stage at the Apollo in 1991 with his group Precise.

His big break was on the single “U Will Know” from “Jason’s Lyric” in 1994. His first album was the 1995 Grammy-nominated, platinum album “Brown Sugar,” which introduced fans to hits such as “Lady,” “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine” and “Cruisin”

He won a Grammy awards for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” (Best Male R&B Vocal Performance), “Voodoo” (Best R&B Album), “Black Messiah” (Best R&B Album), “Really Love” (Best R&B Song), according to TMZ.

In all he was nominated for 14 Grammys, according to Rolling Stone.

He worked with such artists as JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip.

D’Angelo leaves behind two sons and a daughter, TMZ reported.

