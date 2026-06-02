Agreement reached for WVU Health System to acquire Independence Health System

A definitive agreement has been reached for the West Virginia University Health System to acquire Independence Health System.

This agreement paves the way for an $800 million investment in five hospitals in Pennsylvania, aimed at strengthening facilities and expanding care.

It follows an announcement in November when both organizations first stated their intention for Independence Health System to join WVU Health System. Since that time, WVU Health System has completed extensive due diligence, secured some regulatory approvals and collaborated with Independence Health System to finalize the agreement and develop long-term strategic plans.

Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Frick Hospital, Latrobe Hospital and Westmoreland Hospital will operate under the WVU Medicine brand starting in the fall.

The unprecedented investment of $800 million in Independence Health System’s five hospitals will fund a new electronic medical record system, substantial facility upgrades and expansions and improved clinical capabilities. These enhancements are designed to increase access to care and broaden services available to patients across the region.

Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in his organization.

“This moment marks an important step toward Independence Health System joining our organization,” Wright said. “I remain grateful to Ken DeFurio and his Board for the trust they are placing in us to ensure their hospitals remain strong and vibrant for generations to come.” Wright also emphasized a commitment to investing in the people, programs, technology and infrastructure for long-term success.

Wright further stated that the partnership aims to preserve and expand access to high-quality health care locally.

“This partnership is about preserving and expanding access to high-quality health care close to home,” Wright said. He added that bringing the organizations together will strengthen services throughout southwestern Pennsylvania and enhance opportunities for clinical collaboration, recruitment, research, education and specialty care access.

DeFurio, president and CEO of Independence Health System, highlighted the benefits of the agreement for his organization.

“This agreement secures a stronger future for our hospitals, our caregivers and the patients who depend on us,” DeFurio said. He noted that the deal provides the scale, capital and clinical strength necessary to protect local access to care and positions the region for long-term growth.

Upon completion, the transaction is expected to ensure long-term financial sustainability through shared resources and operational efficiencies. It will also bolster coordinated population health strategies through Peak Health, which is the WVU Health System’s affiliated health insurance organization.

The closing of the transaction will expand the WVU Health System’s existing network of hospitals, outpatient facilities and specialty services. This expansion will cover West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio, extending expert care to rural and underserved communities throughout the region.

The transaction is expected to close in late September or early October 2026, pending final regulatory approvals.

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