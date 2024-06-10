Recall alert: 211K Dodge Durango, Ram trucks recalled over software malfunction

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 211,580 vehicles because of a software malfunction.

The recall affects some 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles.

The software issue causes the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) control module to disable the electronic stability control system, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the software for free. Owners of the recalled SUVs and trucks will receive letters in the mail after July 26, but they can contact the FCA US directly at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 55B.

