Recall alert: 254K dive sticks recalled due to impalement hazard

Hundreds of thousands of dive sticks were recalled because they violate federal laws and pose a potential impalement hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Sloosh Dive Sticks exceed the compress limit. If a child is in shallow water and falls or lands on one, they could be pierced by the toy. They may also experience facial or eye injuries when trying to retrieve the sticks.

The sticks came in a box of Sloosh water toys and are model number 40041, which is printed on the back of the box. It is also printed on one end of the dive stick, the CPSC said.

Each stick is about 7 inches long and an inch or less in diameter. Only the dive sticks sold before Oct. 23, 2025, are part of the recall.

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In all, 254,000 dive sticks are impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

If you have the recalled dive sticks, you should not use them. Take a photo of them being disposed of and email it to Joyin. Once the image is received, the consumer will receive redesigned dive sticks that comply with federal regulations.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 800-781-3067, email or online.

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