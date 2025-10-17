Trending

Recall alert: 291K Ford trucks recalled over rearview camera issue

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 291,000 Ford trucks are being recalled over a problem with their rearview cameras.

The recall affects some 2020 to 2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD and F-450 SD trucks, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The cameras may not display images correctly depending on some lighting conditions.

Dealers will update the image processing module software for free.

Two letters will go out to owners of the recalled trucks. The first will be sent on Oct. 20 and a second will be mailed once the update is ready.

Owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332, for more information. The company’s internal recall number is 25SA8.

