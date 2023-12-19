Trending

Recall alert: 319K air fryers recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of PowerXL air fryers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 319,000 air fryers.

The recall affects PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers because the plastic connector that can be used to combine the food baskets can break while used and pose a burn hazard, the CPSC said.

The air fryers came in black or cinnamon colors and have a silver label on the front that reads “PowerXL.” There’s a label on the bottom or on the power cord listing the model number.

The air fryers were sold at Target, Walmart, Kohls and other stores both in brick-and-mortar and online retailing for between $60 and $190 depending on the model, the CPSC said.

Owners of the air fryers can call Empower Brands at 866-704-9370 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website to register and get a full refund.

