Recall alert: 393K Toyotas recalled over rearview image issue

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that more than 393,830 vehicles have been recalled because of an issue with the cars’ rearview cameras.

The recall affects some 2022 to 2025 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid and 2023 to 2025 Sequoia Hybrid.

The issue is being caused by a software error that prevents the image from being displayed when the vehicle is in reverse.

Dealers will update the multimedia display software for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters in the mail after Nov. 16, but can call the company at 800-331-4331. The internal recall numbers are 25TB10 and 25TA10.

