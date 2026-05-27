Police ask for help finding driver accused in Pitcairn hit-and-run

Investigators are asking for help finding a man charged in a Pitcairn hit-and-run that has a woman fighting for her life.

As Channel 11 previously reported, the hit-and-run happened on May 21. Kimberly Davidson, 66, was hit along Broadway Boulevard, and the driver didn’t stop. She’s been in the ICU since.

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Through evidence, surveillance video and investigative techniques, the Allegheny County Police Department identified Patrick Body, 22, as the driver.

Body is now charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators haven’t been able to locate Body, and need the public’s help bringing him into custody. Police say he stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and was last known to live in Monroeville.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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