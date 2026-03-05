Recall alert: 45K baby sleepsuits recalled for choking hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 45,000 baby sleepsuits.

The agency said that the zipper head can come off the HALO Magic Sleepsuits and pose a choking hazard.

The sleepers have batch codes PO30592, PO30641 and PO30685. They have double zippers on each side and come in several colors and sizes.

“HALO Magic Sleepsuit” is printed on the front of the sleeper, while the batch codes and “Made in India” are on a label inside, as well as a hangtag on the outside, the CPSC said.

They were sold online on Halosleep, Amazon, Walmart and Target websites from September 2025 to February 2026 for about $50.

If you have the recalled sleepsuits, you should stop using them and go to this website to register for the recall. You’ll get a coupon for a replacement or a $50 store credit. Do not throw the sleepsuit away until you get the coupon or code.

For more information, call HALO Dream at 833-791-0420, or reach the company by email or online.

