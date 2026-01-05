Recall alert: 51K Hyundai Tucson SUVs recalled over fire risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 51,587 Hyundai Tucson SUVs because of an issue with a tow hitch wiring harness.

The NHTSA said that the recall affects some Tucson models from the 2022 to 2024 model years, specifically those that have an optional Mobis tow hitch wiring harness.

The harness may have been installed incorrectly, allowing water to get into the control module, which could result in the trailer’s lighting failing or cause a short circuit. The short could cause a fire, the NHTSA said.

If you have one of the recalled SUVs, you’re told to park outside, away from structures, until a repair is made.

Dealers will replace the trailer wiring harness for free.

Owners will be alerted by mail after Feb. 16, but can call Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 290.

The SUV’s vehicle identification number can be searched on the NHTSA website.

