Recall alert: 55K portable charges sold on Amazon, Walmart recalled

They are the lifeblood of our phones, but you may want to take a closer look at your portable charger.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that more than 55,300 of them sold by Amazon have been recalled.

The recall involves the Baseus 65W 30000mAh Portable Chargers with model number BS-30KP365.

They also have a serial number that ends with 0 through 9 or the letter D on them. They have “65W” printed on the front. The bottom has a label with the brand Baseus, model number and serial number beginning with SN on it.

There have been 76 reports of problems with the chargers with 72 of them saying that they were bulging. A fire was reported with four of the reports, while three of those had property damage, the CPSC said.

They were sold online on Amazon, AliExpress, Walmart and Baseus websites from April 2020 to April 2025 for between $39 and $90.

If you have the recalled charger, contact Baseus to get a free one.

It will have the same model number - BS 30KP365, but a different serial number, this time ending in A.

You will have to send a photo of the recalled charger showing the model and serial numbers to the company via this website. If you don’t have an order number, you will have to write your name and the date in permanent marker on the charger and upload that photo, the CPSC said.

You will also have to confirm that the portable charger has been disposed of in accordance with laws and regulations.

For more information, visit Baseus’ website, email the company or call them at 888-568-7216 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

