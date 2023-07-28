Recall alert: 870K Ford F-150 trucks recalled for electric parking brake issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 870,700 Ford F-150 trucks because of an issue with the vehicle’s electric parking brakes.

The number of recalled trucks accounts for about 1% of the total number of F-150s on the road, according to government recall documentation.

The recall impacts some 2021 to 2023 Ford F-150′s.

The NHTSA said the truck’s electric parking brake may be unintendedly activated while driving if the brake’s wiring has been damaged and short circuits. the real axle wiring harness may come in contact with the rear axle housing and could wear through the abrasion-resistant tape and circuit insulation, exposing the wiring.

If the parking brake is engaged it could cause the driver to lose control of the truck.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled trucks will be notified by mail about the issue in September. They will be able to take the trucks to a dealer to have the wiring harness inspected and if the tape appears to be worn, a new service harness will be installed. If it hasn’t worn through then the dealer will install a tie strap and tape wrap. Both repairs will be free.

