Beaver County man charged in decades-old sexual assault case

A Beaver County man has been charged in connection with a decades-old sexual assault case.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced on Wednesday that Lewis Vearnon, 65, is facing charges of rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on Jan. 17, 1989, when a woman arrived at a local hospital and reported being sexually assaulted in Reserve Township.

Allegheny County police say DNA evidence was recovered, but no suspects were ever identified.

But in November of 2025, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported a possible match with a convicted sex offender in Pennsylvania’s DNA database.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to get more DNA from the suspect, Vearnon. Police say the new sample again matched those collected from the victim in 1989.

Vearnon was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the Beaver County Jail pending extradition to Allegheny County.

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