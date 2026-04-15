Man charged with homicide months after woman found dead in Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Police have charged a man in connection with a woman’s death in Pittsburgh last winter.

Michelle Sturdivant, 44, was found unresponsive in a home in Perry North on Dec. 28. Medics pronounced her deceased on scene.

In February, the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide resulting from blunt force injuries and extensive burns.

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Online court records show Tyrone Good, 44, is charged with a single count of homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Watson Boulevard for an unresponsive female. Officers arrived to find Sturdivant lying on the living room floor and covered with a blanket.

Medics tried to render aid, but she was pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m. Police say she had a swollen left eye, bruises on her legs and arms and burn marks on her body.

An unidentified witness told police that Good had come to the house and yelled to “help get her inside.” Sturdivant was lying on the walkway naked, visibly injured and unresponsive, the witness claimed.

Good rubbed ice and water on Sturdivant’s body and tried CPR, but she did not wake up. The witness claimed Good kept saying, “She normally wakes up; it doesn’t happen like this.”

The witness then called 911, and Good fled in a vehicle before officers arrived, records say.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Good dragging Sturdivant into the home around 1:48 a.m. and then leaving at 2:04 a.m.

In response to a tip, police later searched an apartment in the 100 block of Wabash Street. That’s where a witness said Good and Sturdivant had been staying together. The two had been in an abusive relationship for several years, the witness claimed.

Investigators found blood throughout the apartment, as well as bloodstained clothes and bedding, records say.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the residence, which reportedly showed Good dragging Sturdivant’s body out of the building at 1:21 a.m.

Police say they discovered bloodstained clothes and Sturdivant’s purse in a waste bin, where surveillance video showed Good discarding them.

Court records show Good is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and has been denied bail.

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