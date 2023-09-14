Recall alert: Costco recalls Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup

Costco has announced the recall of its Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup.

The soup may have gluten but is labeled gluten-free, the company said in a letter to consumers. Anyone with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity should not eat the soup.

The soup has lot No. 1394066 and a use-by date of 11/23/23 printed on the side of the container.

If you purchased the soup, you are being told to either throw it away or return it to Costco for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kettle Cuisine at 617-409-1290.

