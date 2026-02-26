Recall alert: Elite Treats LLC recalls dog treats over fears of salmonella contamination

A batch of dog treats distributed to five Southern states has been recalled over fears that the product could be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials said.

According to a news release on Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Florida-based Elite Treats LLC has recalled a batch of dog treats.

The product, labeled “Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs,” was sold to Florida Hardware, LLC, which distributed the treats to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

According to the recall notice, just one lot of 6-ounce packages is affected. The product is contained in a black-and-gold bag and is designated with lot number 24045, the notice stated. The product has an expiration date of April 2027.

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/MuWo7ZEoGB pic.twitter.com/gQ5cQHMdHj — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) February 25, 2026

According to the recall notice, a third-party laboratory discovered salmonella contamination while testing unsold packages from lot number 24045.

Pets infected with salmonella can become lethargic and have diarrhea, bloody diarrhea vomiting, or decreased appetite, the recall notice stated.

“In other cases, pets can be infected without showing symptoms,” the FDA said. “Infected pets, even if they do not show symptoms, can act as carriers and transfer salmonella through their feces and saliva into the home environment and to people and other pets in the household.”

No illnesses have been reported to date, the agency noted.

According to the FDA, consumers who have bought the recalled product should not sell or donate it, but instead should dispose of it.

“Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers,” the FDA stated.

Consumers with questions about the product or about obtaining refunds can contact Elite Treats LLC at elite.treats@yahoo.com or by calling 561-901-5310 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

©2026 Cox Media Group