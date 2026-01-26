Recall alert: Nissan recalls 26K vehicles over door striker welds

Nissan has recalled more than 26,400 vehicles because of an issue that may allow a door to open while the car is in motion.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the door strikers may not be welded correctly and could break.

The recall involves some 2025 Altimas and Sentras, 2025-2026 Frontiers and 2026 Kicks.

Dealers will replace the door strikers for free.

Owners will receive a letter in the mail after March 13 alerting them to the recall of their vehicles. They can also call Nissan at 800-647-7261 for more information. The company’s internal recall numbers are PD185 and PMA61, the NHTSA said.

©2026 Cox Media Group