Recall alert: Perdue recalls Brookside beef wiener products over misbranding

WASHINGTON — More than 3,200 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products have been voluntarily recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, officials said Saturday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., doing business as Alexander & Hornung, is recalling 3,204 pounds of the product.

According to the FSIS, the product may contain smoked sausage, which contains milk, a known allergen. Milk is not declared on the product label.

Alexander & Hornung is based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

The items were produced on May 3, 2023, according to the FSIS.

The product was presented in a 2-pound vacuum-sealed package that was labeled “Brookside Brand Fully Cooked Natural Casing Beef Wieners,” the agency said. The lot code was 3121, the case code was 07658, and the product had a “sell by date” of Aug. 1, 2023.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST 10125″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations throughout Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that one of their customers reported receiving product labeled as beef wieners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage, the agency said. The vacuum-sealed packages labeled as beef wieners were then found to contain the smoked sausages.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due, the FSIS said.

Consumers are urged to throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase.

Customers with questions can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.

